To many Blues fans' delight, Ken Hitchcock has been fired

Doug Armstrong fired Ken Hitchcock Wednesday morning. Associate Coach Mike Yeo (YOH) will take over the position of head Coach this Thursday, when the Blues host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Armstrong and Yeo will hold a press conference today, and it’ll be followed with Yeo’s first practice as the St. Louis Blues head coach.



Mike Yeo has spent the last five years as coaching the Minnesota Wild. During his tenure, Yeo earned a 173-132-44 record. The Wild made back-to-back trips to the second round of the playoffs in 2014 and 2014.

Hitchcock joined the Blues’ organization on Nov. 8, 2011. In his six seasons coaching in St. Louis, he had a 248-124-41 regular season record.

Most Blues fans have wanted Hitchcock fired for years, and it’s weird to have it finally happen—especially in his final year of coaching. He went out the way we’ll remember him; mixing lines for all three periods.

