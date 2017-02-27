Upon further review, Blues see thrown stick in closing moments

FEBRUARY 26: Members of the Chicago Blackhawks salute the crowd after a win against the St. Louis Blues at the United Center on February 26, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Blues 4-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, Custom)

Upon further review, the Blues saw the attempted stick-throwing incident by Chicago's Ryan Hartman late in that game and the Blackhawks holding a 3-2 lead.

Vladimir Tarasenko had the puck in the high slot in the closing seconds of regulation after cutting around a sliding Hartman, and what — in this video at 2:57 — looked like he tried to throw his stick into the direction of a potential Tarasenko shot or pass. Tarasenko passed to Alexander Steen in the right corner on the goal line, but it was evident the puck needed to be elevated over the stick.

NHL Rule 53.6 states the following:

53.6 Penalty Shot -- When any member of the defending team, including the Coach or any non-playing person, throws or shoots any part of a stick or any other object or piece of equipment at the puck or puck carrier in his defending zone, the Referee or Linesman shall allow the play to be completed and if a goal is not scored, a penalty shot shall be awarded to the non-offending team. This shot shall be taken by the player designated by the Referee as the player fouled.

"Yeah, I do," Yeo said when asked if he felt like something should have been called. "You could have said it didn't disrupt the play because the pass was still completed, but what it did was it caused the puck to go up on end, so we couldn't handle the puck real clean. They got away with it; that stuff happens.

"It was one of those where you watch the video and you realize it. When you're watching the game, you're following the puck. It's a tough one, but what can you do?"

Added Shattenkirk: "Absolutely. That's clear as day. I didn't see it last night in the game. I was kind of caught on the other side. It was hard for me to see that, but that's a tough one to watch after the game."

Said center Paul Stastny: "I saw a video of it, but what are you going to do? I don't know how much time was left. I don't know if it affected the play that much, but we had our chances before and nothing went in."

