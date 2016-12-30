What happens if it rains for the Winter Classic?

ST. LOUIS - The current forecast models show rain is a definite possibility on Monday, and that could be bad news for the NHL Winter Classic.

So what happens if it's raining at game time?

The Blues and the Blackhawks can't take to the ice if it's raining, so if it happens to be raining at noon, the game will be delayed. NBC Sports' president of programming, Jon Miller, said they'll delay the game if necessary.

If Monday turns out to be a complete wash, the game could end up being moved to Tuesday. Neither team plays again until Thursday, so the move wouldn't put either of them in a tough spot.

Our current forecast shows a 50 percent chance of scattered rain on Monday, so let's all hope for the best.

The Winter Classic will be broadcast on KSDK NewsChannel 5. Coverage kicks off at 11:50 with an online broadcast before the game begins at noon.