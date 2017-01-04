Yadi bobbleheads being given out at Blues game

ST. LOUIS - It represents the best of St. Louis sports-- Yadier Molina wearing a Cardinals cap and a Blues jersey.
That's what's going to be featured on a bobblehead given out for Cardinals theme night with the St. Louis Blues in March.
Anyone who purchases a special theme night ticket will receive the exclusive bobblehead.
Use code "CARDS17" when you buy your ticket to the March 23 game against Vancouver. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.
