Boy steals the show at Detroit Red Wings game

DETROIT - Who really stole the show during Saturday's Red Wings vs. Ducks game?

Tomas Tatar, who bagged his first career hat trick, or a little boy who was sitting in the crowd -- who seemed to generate as much cheering as a Wings' goal.

Red Wings beat the Ducks, 6-4 Saturday, Dec. 17. But the best moment of the night wasn't Detroit's six goals.

"With about 10 minutes to go in the game, the video guy started coming up the steps toward the section we were sitting in and had my son Mason standing on my lap," said Tony Becker.

During a commercial break, the in-house production crew kept showing a close-up of a little boy in the crowd.

"As Mason continued to be shown on the big screen, the crowd noise kept getting louder and louder," said Becker.

The crowd would cheer, then whenever the camera cut away to different scenery, the crowd booed. This continued for quite time time.

"There was actually an Anaheim Ducks player on the bench who was watching Mason on the screen, and listening to the crowd reaction," said Becker. "All that player could do was laugh and put his face in his hands."

Today, the iPhone video of the moment has gone viral.

Check it out for yourself:

"I just didn't know what to think," added Becker, who was attending his first Red Wings game with his son. "People were saying to me, 'you're going to need an agent; this is going to be huge.'

The child's name is Mason Becker, and he lives in Zeeland.

"You can't plan something like that," said Becker. "That place was rocking, and when they were cheering for him, then booing everybody else, it was like [the Red Wings] were scoring goal after goal after goal.

"The whole place was just, the video doesn't do it justice at all."

After the game ended, Mason came back for another cameo on the big screen.

The Red Wings named him the honorary number one star of the game.

The family didn't get back to Zeeland until close to 5 a.m. Sunday because several Red Wings fans stopped the family and wanted selfies with Mason.

