Nine year old fan gets emotional for Cards-Cubs tickets

Kolt Kyler is a nine year old Cubs fan that lives in Pierceton, Indiana. He had been working on the family farm with his father and was doing a good job. Every task his dad asked him to complete, he did so. He never complained once.
As a reward, the father decided to give his son a present Kolt will not soon forget. When he opened the envelope there were two tickets to a Cardinals-Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
Kolt was so excited he ran straight into his father's arms and began to weep. You can see the video below.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
