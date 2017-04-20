Nine year old fan gets emotional for Cards-Cubs tickets

Kolt Kyler is a nine year old Cubs fan that lives in Pierceton, Indiana. He had been working on the family farm with his father and was doing a good job. Every task his dad asked him to complete, he did so. He never complained once.

As a reward, the father decided to give his son a present Kolt will not soon forget. When he opened the envelope there were two tickets to a Cardinals-Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Kolt was so excited he ran straight into his father's arms and began to weep. You can see the video below.





Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

