Local snowboarder has eyes on Paralympic prize

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Sometimes, when accidents, injuries or illnesses come, it changes the direction of a person's life. It’s usually for the negative.

However, in the case of Noah Elliott, it wasn’t. The St. Charles County resident took his cancer head on and beat it Then, he used it to spur him to international success in his sport.

He has gold medals now and wants the Paralympics next.

Frank Cusumano has the story.

If you would like to help Noah out financially to achieve his Paralympics goal, you can do so by going to his GoFundMe account.

© 2017 KSDK-TV