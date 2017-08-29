Olympic great Dawn Harper-Nelson defys the odds

33 year old Dawn Harper- Nelson is no stranger to success. The East St. Louis native won gold in the 2008 Bejing Olympics. Nine years later she finished second in the 100-meter hurdle at the World Championships in Rome. She believes she can contend in the

KSDK 6:04 PM. CDT August 29, 2017

