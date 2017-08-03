Oscar Pistorius hospitalized in South Africa

ROME - ITALY- JULY 13: Oscar Pistorius of South Africa during the men's 400m 'B' race at the IAAF Golden Gala meeting at the Olympic Stadium on July 13,2007 in Rome,Italy. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Steele, 2007 Getty Images)

Former South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, serving a six-year prison sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, was rushed to the hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, on Thursday morning after suffering chest pains, according to several South African news outlets.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told The Citizen: “We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination.”

Family spokesperson Johan van Wyk told The Citizen that Pistorius was “okay.”

According to the reports, personnel at the Atteridgeville Prison initially grew concerned that Pistorius was suffering from heart attack symptoms, and he was taken to the hospital by armed guards early in the morning before being discharged six hours later.

Pistorius has been behind bars since July of last year, and a South African judge denied his appeal later that summer. He is serving a six-year sentence for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM