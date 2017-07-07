Ozark angler hooks state-record quillback

The new “pole and line” record quillback caught by Keene on June 26 weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces. (Photo: Custom)

OZARK, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Timothy Keene of Ozark became the most recent record-breaking angler in Missouri when he hooked a quillback on Bull Shoals Lake in Taney County using a rod and reel.

The new “pole and line” record quillback caught by Keene on June 26 weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces. It broke the previous state-record of 2 pounds, 12 ounces. Keene and a fishing buddy were using red and purple-colored spoons trying to catch walleye when he hooked the state-record quillback.



“The quillback put up a pretty good fight. I fought it for at least four minutes until I got it in the boat,” Keene said.

Keene said once he got it in the boat he didn’t really know what type of fish it was, but his fishing buddy did.

“I’m pretty new at fishing so I don’t know all the fish species, but my fishing buddy knew we had a really nice size quillback,” he said. “After some quick research, we were confident we had a new state-record fish.”

Keene says he still can’t believe he has a Missouri state record, which was confirmed by MDC staff using a certified scale at Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery.

“I can’t believe it! This is an event I would have never dreamed of,” he said.

The quillback fish is a part of the sucker family. It is deeper-bodied than most suckers, leading to a carp-like appearance. It can be distinguished from carp by the lack of barbels around the mouth.

Keene is unsure if he is going to mount the fish or not.

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: throwlines, trotlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery, and atlatl.

















SUBSCRIBER SERVICES:

Preferences | Unsubscribe

Help | Contact Us



________________________________________

This email was sent to jopalmer@ksdk.com using GovDelivery Communications Cloud on behalf of: Missouri Department of Conservation

2901 W. Truman Blvd. · PO Box 180 · Jefferson City MO 65102-0180

© 2017 KSDK-TV