Paul DeJong a major piece of Cardinals future?

Jul 24, 2017; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong (11) hits a one run single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela (not pictured) during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - On Monday, Paul DeJong creeped into the 3rd spot in the batting order and proceeded to go 2-5 with an RBI. DeJong's performance hasn't come completely out of nowhere, but nobody expected him to hit this well right off the bat.

DeJong ended the 2016 season as the Cardinals' #16 prospect in a farm system that was not exactly full of young studs. Nevertheless, DeJong has continued to improve his game and earned a call up in late May and hasn't looked back since.

In his few months in the majors, DeJong is batting .287/.302/.569 with 12 HRs. Not only has he hit well, but he's hit for a lot more power than anticipated. The Cardinals seem to have a knack for developing offensively talented middle infielders *coughMattCarpentercough* and DeJong just might be the next one on the list.

This article might be giving you a bit of deja vu, and that's because there's another young Cardinals infielder whose offense took the world by storm. His name is Aledmys Diaz. DeJong is actually taking Diaz's starting spot, not only on the strength of his offense, but also another important facet of his game. Unlike Diaz, Dejong can play defense too.

This is what separates him from the average rookie explosion. His second base stats aren't as kind as his shortstop stats, but at shortstop DeJong grades out as an excellent defender that can make difficult plays look easy. Make no mistake, his defense is what is keeping him in the lineup, despite the gaudy offensive numbers.

The offensive future of Paul DeJong

As mentioned earlier, we've seen an explosive rookie shortstop season quickly dissapate. After Diaz's all-star 2016, he's been anything but in 2017. Instead of letting history repeat itself, we're going to look at Dejong's game objectively and see his strengths and weaknesses and what that means for his future

Weakness

Let's start out with his biggest and most obvious weakness. Paul DeJong does not like to take walks. Despite the .569 slugging percentage and .287 batting average, he has an OBP of .302. His walk rate is 2.2% while his strikeout rate is 31.8% Those numbers simply aren't sustainable if DeJong wants to continue being an above average player.

Cardinals Rewarded for Sticking With Trevor Rosenthal - Cardsblog Trevor Rosenthal went through the worst season of his career in 2016, and it wasn't clear that he could bounce back. Rosenthal always had control problems, but last year he walked a career high 6.5 batters per nine innings. The Cardinals had no answer for what to do with Rosenthal, and they paid a hefty price.

A lot of rookies come out of the minors swinging and start off hot and start cooling off once clubs start getting the scouting report. DeJong has lasted with his free swinging approach longer than most, but make no mistake: it will not last. DeJong needs to start making some adjustments to his approach at the plate if he wants to be a feared offensive player.

His future outlook will be severely diminshed if he does not exhibit more patience at the plate. Pitchers will feast on his overaggresive approach and his already high strikeout numbers will continue to soar.

Strengths

If there's anything Paul DeJong can do, it's hit the snot out of the ball. His line drive percentage has increased every year he's been in the Cardinals organization, starting from single A all the way to the majors. His medium and hard hit ball percentages (41.5% and 39.5%) show that at least 80% of the time DeJong is hitting the ball hard. That's only helpful if DeJong can continue to make contact, but when he does make contact he really makes contact.

DeJong's numbers remind me a bit of an aforementioned Cardinals infielder, Matt Carpenter. Both DeJong and Carpenter were rookies who hit the ball very hard. Carpenter had an even better medium and hard hit ball percentage than DeJong, though both are high for rookies.

DeJong has shown a bit more pop and Carpenter could hit the ball all over the diamond where as DeJong stays in left and center, but there are definitely similarities in their games. Carpenter was also much less aggressive at the plate. If he can mentor DeJong on a more patient approach, then maybe we will see even more similarities as time goes on.

The defensive future of Paul DeJong

What really separates DeJong from the other homegrown middle infielders is that he can really play defense. The offense may be a work in progress or it may dissipate over time, but what will keep DeJong in the lineup is his strong defensive potential.

Defense is an area the Cardinals sorely lack, and DeJong has it in spades. Defense isn't as fickle as offense. Players don't slump on the defensive side of the ball, so we have a good idea of a players defensive talent right from the get-go.

Defense is important because even if a player isn't producing offensively, you can keep them around because of the value they bring on the defensive side. Part of the reason Aldemys Diaz was sent down to the minors earlier this season is because he was slumping and he's not a good defender, so the front office saw no value in keeping him on the field. DeJong does not have that qualification so he can stay in the lineup even if he is slumping.

Conclusion

As we learned with Diaz, it's best not to rush to conclusions with your young shortstops before there's an adequate sample size. First impressions show the DeJong has offensive potential, but only if he continues to hone his game and his approach at the plate. His free swinging style cannot last forever.

However, no matter how DeJong is producing, we know he will be a valuable starter because of his defense at short stop. Because of this, DeJong is a medium ceiling high floor player. The potential for him to be a star is there with his offense. However, even if he doesn't quite reach it, he always has his strong contact and solid defense to fall back on.

Checking in with the Cardinals 2017 Draft Choices - Cardsblog For the average fan, prospects are only relevant when they crack an organization's top 10 list, or something of the sort. Past that, following players' minor league developments becomes too tedious, a boring endeavor compared with a tight stretch-run in the National League central. On the one hand, such an attitude is perfectly understandable.

© 2017 KSDK-TV