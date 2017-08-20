Pitcher's duel sides with Otters, Rascals fall 4-2

The River City Rascals mustered just two runs on two hits and surrendered a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to drop game two of the series against the Evansville Otters, 4-2, Saturday night at Bosse Field.

In front of a sold out crowd, the Rascals gave the ball to southpaw Hector Hernandez and he turned in a dominant start and tied his career high in strikeouts.

The southpaw never trailed while on the mound and took a no-decision, lasting seven frames and allowed just two runs, earned, on four hits and struck out ten for the second time in his last four starts.

Over 100 pitches, Hernandez was replaced by Johnny Ortiz to begin the bottom of the 8th tied at two with the Otters top of the order due up.

Ortiz lost a battle with Ryan Long via a single to begin the frame and then issued a walk to Josh Allen before settling down and giving himself an opportunity to get out of the inning.

Dane Phillips bounced a ball to Josh Silver and the third baseman retired the runner at second base but the Rascals were unable to finish off the tough double play ball.

With runners at the corners and one out, Ortiz got Jeff Gardner to put the ball on the ground to first baseman Clint Freeman and he fired home to retire Ryan Long at the plate.

During John Schultz at-bat, Ortiz balked to move both runners in scoring position and then with first base open, elected to intentionally walk Schultz.

Manager Steve Brook called upon veteran Nick Kennedy to get out of the jam and keep the game tied at two but Alejandra Segovia responded with his second big hit of the night, a two RBI single into right field to give the Otters their first lead of the game, 4-2.

Otters closer Randy McCurry entered for the top of the ninth and got help from his third baseman Nick Walker to set the Rascals down in order to earn his 14th save of the year.

Despite the loss, the Rascals held two separate leads and the first lead came in the top of the second inning via a sacrifice fly from Paul Kronenfeld to put his team up 1-0.

The sacrifice fly scored Mike Jurgella, who led off the inning with a single for one of just the Rascals two hits.

Segovia tied the game up in the next half inning with a solo home run and then the Rascals took their second lead in their next opportunity with a RBI groundout off the bat of Jason Merjano.

Johnny Morales provided the Rascals final hit, a single in the top of the fifth inning but was erased on a double play ball one batter later.

Along with Hernandez, Otters starter Shane Weedman took a no-decision and the righty allowed two runs, earned, on two hits and walked five in 6.1 innings.

The Rascals look to salvage the series on Sunday and get back in a wild card spot with 12 games to play.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. with Zeb Sneed on the mound.

