Porter recruiting for Mizzou at McDonald's All-American Game

Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. #1 in action against Oak Hill Academy during a high school basketball game at the 2017 Hoophall Classic on Monday, January 16, 2017, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) ORG XMIT: NYOTK (Photo: Gregory Payan, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mizzou fans got an early, or late, Christmas present last Friday when the nation's top high school player, Michael Porter, Jr., announced he would be playing his college basketball at Mizzou.

Porter is in Chicago this week for the McDonald's All-American Game and he looks to be the gift that keeps on giving. Porter has been in the ear of another top prospect, Kevin Knox II.

Knox, who Rivals.com ranked as the ninth top player in the country, is a 6-8 forward who has interest in Duke, Kentucky and Florida State.





.@PaulBiancardi on w/ @Frank_Cusumano says MPJ is 'putting the press' on Kevin Knox, who Paul says is a top 10 player in this class. #Mizzou — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) March 28, 2017

Cuonzo Martin had recruited Knox, while he was the head coach at California, and built a relationship with his father and has been in contact with him about visiting Mizzou.

The duo of Porter and Martin seems to be working too, as it appears Knox is buying a little of what they are selling.

Just talked to McDonald's All-Am Kevin Knox II - said going to MIZ is "a possibility" and Porter Jr has been recruiting him hard to join him — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) March 28, 2017

Mizzou has one scholarship open for 2017, with Porter, Jr. and C.J. Roberts on board. More scholarships could become open if players from last year's roster decide to transfer after the coaching change.

© 2017 KSDK-TV