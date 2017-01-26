KSDK
Proposed MLS stadium funding bill fails

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has defeated a measure to help fund a soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.

KSDK , KSDK 12:35 PM. CST January 26, 2017

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Board of Alderman Ways and Means Committee has voted against a proposed bill to help fund a Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.

The board voted 6-2 against the bill Thursday morning.

