Proposed MLS stadium funding bill fails

Aerial view rendering of the proposed SC STL stadium. This view to the West illustrates the front of the facility at Market and Union Station. Photo via HOK (Photo: HOK, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Board of Alderman Ways and Means Committee has voted against a proposed bill to help fund a Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.

The board voted 6-2 against the bill Thursday morning.

KSDK