Close Proposed MLS stadium funding bill fails The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has defeated a measure to help fund a soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. KSDK , KSDK 12:35 PM. CST January 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Board of Alderman Ways and Means Committee has voted against a proposed bill to help fund a Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.The board voted 6-2 against the bill Thursday morning. KSDK CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Actor kills himself on Facebook Live Executive orders bring fear to immigrants Fire heavily damages Giovanni's on The Hill New baby Clydesdale born in Boonville Health care provider wanted in beating School workers under fire for signs at march Madonna speaks at Women's March KSDK's Anne allred to get kidney transplant Hero speaks after saving DPS trooper's life Woodlands dog saves woman from attacker More Stories Mo. Senate advances right-to-work bill to House Jan 26, 2017, 11:24 a.m. Mexican president says he will not attend meeting with Trump Jan 26, 2017, 11:06 a.m. Executive orders met with fear, uncertainty by some… Jan 25, 2017, 10:58 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs