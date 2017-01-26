Proposed MLS stadium funding bill passes after amendment

Aerial view rendering of the proposed SC STL stadium. This view to the West illustrates the front of the facility at Market and Union Station. Photo via HOK (Photo: HOK, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - There is still hope for a professional soccer team coming to St. Louis.

After the first vote failed 6-2, the St. Louis Board of Alderman’s Ways and Means Committee passed an amended measure to help fund a Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis by a vote of 5-4.

Vice chairman Joe Vaccaro says the MLS decision may not be dead - Stephen Conway, committee chair, could bring it back on the table today. — Kiya Edwards (@KSDKkiya) January 26, 2017

The proposed bill will now be sent to the full Board of Aldermen.

The key to getting the bill passed was SC STL agreeing to 2.5 percent ticket tax to the city. That amount could be 7 to 12 million. — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) January 26, 2017

Some aldermen cited concerns about funding a stadium when the city is struggling to provide basic services. But committee chairman Stephen Conway called the decision an insult to voters, saying it shows aldermen don't trust them to vote on the issue.

Photos: Proposed MLS stadium renderings

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

KSDK