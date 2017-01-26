KSDK
Proposed MLS stadium funding bill passes after amendment

KSDK , KSDK 1:57 PM. CST January 26, 2017

ST. LOUIS - There is still hope for a professional soccer team coming to St. Louis.

After the first vote failed 6-2, the St. Louis Board of Alderman’s Ways and Means Committee passed an amended measure to help fund a Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis by a vote of 5-4.

The proposed bill will now be sent to the full Board of Aldermen.

Some aldermen cited concerns about funding a stadium when the city is struggling to provide basic services. But committee chairman Stephen Conway called the decision an insult to voters, saying it shows aldermen don't trust them to vote on the issue.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

