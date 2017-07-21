Rascals dominate Beach Bums 13-0

2017-07-21 - River City Rascals vs Traverse City Beach Bums. (Photo: Custom)

The River City Rascals (30-29) pushed across a season high 13 runs and pounded out 17 hits on their way to a 13-0 shutout victory over the Traverse City Beach Bums (24-33) Friday night at CarShield Field.

The run differential was the largest of the year for River City and the shutout tossed by Dan Ludwig was the team’s fifth, one away from the Frontier League lead.

In the shutout, Ludwig’s first of his career, he struck a career high ten and scattered eight hits while walking just one. The southpaw also picked up his fifth win and lowered his ERA to a 3.13.

His offense began the slugfest in the opening frame as Jimmy Kerrigan led off with a double and he darted home on a RBI single from Josh Silver to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Beach Bums starter Brian Bayliss.

In the second inning, Clint Freeman stroked a solo home run over the right center field wall for the Rascals second run of the night and then the biggest offensive outburst the entire season came in fourth inning when the Rascals sent 14 batters to the plate.

The first of the 14 was Josh Ludy and he singled to start of the offensive stanza. Freeman followed that up with the his second of four hits of the night, a single which also gave him his 20th multi-hit game of the season.

The Rascals would go on to score nine runs in the inning and the first third of the runs came off of the bat of Brandon Thomas via a bases clearing double to extend the Rascals lead to five.

Thomas ended up at third on the throw home and then he was thrown out at the plate on the next at-bat via a ground out from Kerrigan.

The final six runs of the frame came after that with two outs and four different individuals recorded a RBI. Silver and Ludy added one and Jason Merjano and Paul Kronenfeld both had a pair of RBI. Kronenfeld’s was a two RBI double and it gave him his first RBI as a member of the Rascals.

Another notable is that Ludy and Freeman each tallied two hits in the inning and became the first Rascals to accomplish that feat since Alexi Colon back on August 7, 2016, against the Washington WildThings.

Bayliss was tagged for all nine runs, four earned, and allowed nine hits and struck out two as he took the loss, his second of the year.

Beach Bums relief pitcher Ben Hoffman also allowed two runs in the inning and then the final two Rascals runs of the night came in the eighth.

Both runs were charged to the Bums third reliever, Kenneth Knudson from Sugar Hill, Georgia. The righty loaded the bases in the eighth and walked Merjano to bring in the Rascals 12th run of the night and then a Brandon Thomas RBI ground out gave him his fourth RBI and it capped off the Rascals offensive night.

Of the team’s 17 hits, Clint Freeman led the way with four and was a triple away from the cycle. Silver provided three hits for the fourth time this year and then four other players finished with a pair: Kerrigan, Kronenfeld, Ludy and Merjano.

The runs and hits also tied the Rascals season high in both categories that was set back on June 6.

The 2010 Frontier League champion look to ride that energy and win the series Saturday night against Traverse City.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with righty Tim Koons on the mound.

