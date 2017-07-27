Rascals drop series at Lake Erie

Dan Ludwig notched a quality start but the River City Rascals (33-31) offense ran into a strong arm as well and were unable to solve the Lake Erie Crushers (28-34) pitching staff for the second night in a row, dropping a 2-1 ballgame in the series finale Thursday night at Sprenger Stadium. The game lasted one hour and 58 minutes, the quickest came up to his point in the season.

In a tough luck loss, his first since June 20, Ludwig tossed a solid 7.2 innings and allowed just two runs, earned, on six hits and struck out five.

Both of the runs that Ludwig allowed came in the bottom of the second inning and neither of the RBI came via a hit.

After a walk and a double off of the bat of Crushers third baseman Cody Lenahan with no outs, the Crushers plated their first run with a RBI groundout from rookie Austin O’Brien and scored what would go on to be the winning run three pitches later via a Connor Oliver sacrifice fly.

After that frame, Ludwig allowed only one runner to reach scoring position the rest of his outing and it didn’t come until the seventh inning. He also had a trio of 1-2-3 innings and held the top four of the Crushers order to just two hits in 12 at-bats.

However, on the other side of the pitching duel was the Crusher’s right-hander Jordan Kurokawa.

The Hawaii native tossed a complete game, his second in as many games and the only run he allowed came in the third inning that cut the deficit in half. The Rascals run came courtesy of a Johnny Morales sacrifice fly that plated Clint Freeman.

Freeman tallied one of the three hits against Kurokawa and the only other Rascals to get in the hit column were leadoff hitter Josh Silver and second baseman Jason Merjano.

Kurokawa also struck out four and walked four in the complete game victory to lead the way for the Crushers fourth win against the Rascals this season.

All four of the wins came in the last ten days and the Crushers have been the only team to defeat the Rascals since the All-Star break spanning over 12 games.

The Rascals offense was limited to one run on five hits in the final 18 innings of this series and they look to turn things around Friday night against the Traverse City Beach Bums.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with righty Tim Koons on the mound.

