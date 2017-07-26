Rascals' Kerrigan sold to the Minnesota Twins

O'FALLON, MO. - The River City Rascals are proud to announce that left fielder Jimmy Kerrigan has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins.

Kerrigan is the second Rascal to advance to a Major League Organization this year and leaves O’Fallon leading the Rascals in nearly every offensive category, including batting average at a .328 (82-250).

The 82 hits is good for second in the Frontier League and the .328 average places him tenth at the time of the contract purchase.

The Philadelphia native played 62 games and was also first on the Rascals with ten home runs, 47 RBI and 17 doubles.

A five-tool player, Kerrigan showed off his skills defensively with five assists and had just two errors through 107 total chances. On the basepaths, the 23-year-old swiped 17 bags and led the team in runs scored with 47, seven more than the next Rascal.

The rookie first started his offensive dominance on May 28th, when he went on a season long 17 game hitting streak and finished with 30 hits in 70 at-bats. The streak ended on June 16th.

Other notables include leading the team with 27 multi-hit games and being the only Rascal to record a six RBI game this year, (6/04 @ Gateway).

Prior to professional baseball, Kerrigan played collegiately at Temple University for two years and then after the baseball program was cut, he transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University where he hit .318 with four home runs and 35 RBI his senior year. Kerrigan also helped lead the the VCU Rams to a super regional in 2015 and then in 2016, he won the Hammer Strength All-American Award which is given by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association.

On behalf of the entire organization, the River City Rascals would like to thank Jimmy Kerrigan for his time with the team and wish him the best of luck with the Minnesota Twins.

River City Rascals