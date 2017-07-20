Rascals offense limited in game two loss

The River City Rascals (29-28) surrendered a pair of home runs, including a three-run home run in the fifth inning which would stand as the game winner in a 4-2 loss against the Lake Erie Crushers (23-31) Wednesday night in game two of the series at CarShield Field.

The loss snapped the Rascals four game winning streak and in total there were only seven hits combined between both teams, with three of them being long balls.

Lake Erie smashed the first round tripper and it came off the bat of the Crushers second baseman Jordan Dean in the opening frame against Rascals starter Matt Chavarria.

In a spot start, Chavarria would go on to last five innings and was dominant the majority of the night striking out nine and and allowing just four hits in five innings.

However, the final hit was a three-run home run in the top of the fifth from left fielder Connor Simonetti to give his team a 4-0 lead.

That eventual game winning hit was also the last hit of the night in total for the Crushers as four different Rascals relievers combined for the final four frames and struck out three.

“Another quality job by our bullpen,” manager Steve Brook said. “They came in and threw strikes and didn’t allow a hit the entire night.”

Offensively for the Rascals, their bats were kept at bay and managed a total of just three hits.

Two of them were from center fielder Brandon Thomas and his first one resulted in a two-out single in the bottom of the third. Thomas’s hit was the first of the night against the opponents starter Payton Lobdell.

Thomas’s second hit would get the Rascals on the board and cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fifth inning.

With Johnny Morales on first via a walk, Thomas stroked a ball over the right center field wall for his sixth home run of the year and cut into the lead at 4-2.

Clint Freeman recorded the third and final hit of the night for the home team and it brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh. The tying run would eventually reach on an error and then after a stolen base the Rascals had two runners in scoring position with two outs.

Crushers manager Cam Roth would go to the bullpen for the first time and the man he called upon, Justin Sinibaldi, answered his call with an inning ending strikeout to stop the threat.

Sinibaldi followed with a perfect eighth and then Seth Lucio secured the Crushers win with his first save of the year despite walking the leadoff batter.

“We had way too many quick innings offensively and there were five innings where we saw ten pitches or less,” Brook said. “We did hit the ball hard on occasion tonight that didn’t find holes but that’s still no excuse to only get three hits in our ballpark. We get to go back to work tomorrow though and try to win a series.”

The series finale Thursday night is scheduled for 6:35 with righty Reese Gregory on the mound.

