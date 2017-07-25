Rascals open up road trip with shutout victory

AVON, OHIO - Six different arms for the River City Rascals (33-29) combined for a four hit shutout in the series opener, 4-0, over the Lake Erie Crushers (26-34) Tuesday afternoon at Sprenger Stadium in Avon, Ohio.

The shutout was the sixth of the year for the Rascals, second in their past four games and it puts the Rascals four games over the .500 mark for the first time since June 14.

Rascals right-hander Zeb Sneed drew the start, his first since May 26 after coming off the injured reserved list and was stellar in his limited outing holding the opponent scoreless and struck out six.

Sneed began the dominance right away striking out the side in the opening frame and finished his outing retiring nine in a row.

“I felt good and was able to throw some really good sliders and splitters. I just tried to control the zone and get as far as I could with 50 pitches,” Sneed said. “I was just one inning away from getting a win and hopefully next time I can go deeper and help the team as much as possible.”

Offensively, the Rascals notched their fifth straight game with double digit hits and got their first hit on the first pitch of the game from Jimmy Kerrigan.

The former VCU Ram ripped a single into left field against Crushers starter Manny Arciniega and then stole second and darted to third on a sacrifice bunt from Johnny Morales.

One batter later, Josh Silver plated Kerrigan with a RBI single for a 1-0 lead and gave the Rascals their 33rd run over their past four games.

“We wanted to come out and try to put the pressure on the opponent early,” Silver said. “We gave our pitching staff an advantage and they went on to pitch great the entire game.”

However, the rest of the Rascals eight hits were scattered throughout the game and they didn’t have an inning with at least two hits again until the eighth inning.

Long reliever Mason Klotz was on the mound for the Crushers and the eighth inning marked his fourth frame of the game.

Josh Silver opened up the inning with an infield single for his team leading third hit of the game and he got in scoring position via a single from Mike Jurgella.

With a pair of baserunners on and no outs, Paul Kronenfeld bounced a ball to the first baseman and when he went to try and retire the first half of a potential double play, Crushers shortstop Parker Norris couldn’t make the grab and it allowed Silver to score.

Mike Jurgella also went to third on the play and he would score two batters later on a wild pitch to take a 3-0 lead.

Jurgella also helped add to the lead in the ninth and drove in Kerrigan with a RBI single to finalize the Rascals four run, ten hit afternoon.

Of the ten hits, Silver (3), Jurgella (2) and Kerrigan (2) notched a multi-hit game and the other three hits came from Josh Ludy, Clint Freeman and Kronenfeld.

Rookie southpaw Jonny Ortiz would take the win, his second professional win in as many outings. He took over for Sneed in the fifth and lasted 1.2 innings with two strikeouts and a walk.

Nick Kennedy took the ball from there and combined with Anthony Paesano, Jason Zgardowski and Cody Mincey to complete the four hit shutout.

The Rascals sixth shutout of the year is tied for the Frontier League lead and they look to win their second straight series and their fifth game in a row Wednesday night in Avon, Ohio.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

River City Rascals