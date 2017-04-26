Rascals outfield reloads for the 2017 campaign

This week’s positional preview takes us to the outfield where River City will have to sport a brand new look with the departure of home run leader Alexi Colon, playoff hero Kyle Gaedele and 2016 Frontier League Rookie of the Year candidate Robbie Enslen.

The trio of men on the green grass last year led the power surge offensively for the Rascals combining for 39 of the teams 80 home runs. To replace them, manager Steve Brook has brought in nine outfielders to the spring training roster split between experienced professionals and guys beginning their career. If Brook chooses to go down experienced avenue, the Rascals could feature a starting outfield unit that has combined for 1, 434 professional games.

Headlining the group is former Chicago White Sox minor leaguer Eudy Pina, who first broke into professional baseball in 2009 when he was signed as an international free agent by the New York Mets. In total, Pina has appeared in 705 games, including 208 games at the Double-A level between the White Sox and Marlins organization. In his career, the 26-year-old has compiled a .261 average with 42 homeruns and 312 RBI. Pina will also provide a spark on the bases having stolen 115 of 153 bases, including 27 in his first professional season.

Another international free agent is 25-year-old Yeicok Calderon from the Domincan Republic. Calderon provides a power bat from the left side and has launched 58 home runs over the course of eight seasons while maintaining a solid .282 batting average. He advanced as high as Class-A Advanced with the New York Yankees organization in 2014 before playing the past two seasons in Independent Leagues, the Atlantic League in 2015 and the Canadian-American Association this past year.



A California native and five-tool potential guy, Arby Fields enters the Frontier League being one of a select few who have actually participated at the Major League level as of late, during the Mariners 2016 Spring Training. Fields has been scouted throughout his career as a solid fielder who can cover a lot of ground and hit in a variety of ways. The switch hitter has accumulated 220 minor league games, primarily with the Mariners organization and had an outstanding year in 2014 with the Pulaski Mariners of the Appalachian League. Fields slashed a career high .331/.429/.503 while also stealing 19 bases in 54 games. As far an individual performance, Fields had a monster game close to a year ago today when he was with the Bakersfield Blaze, Advanced-A affiliate. The outfielder launched a grand slam, a triple and tallied six RBI on the way to a 17-2 victory. He is a guy who showcases a lot of potential, having been drafted twice, once in 2009 out of high school and again in 2011 by the San Diego Padres but stayed in college to be a successful two-sport athlete in football (Northwestern) and baseball (Northwestern, Cypress College & LSU).

The fourth outfielder with professional exposure is Jordan Hinshaw who has played three years in the Pacific Assoication. Hinshaw, from Long Beach, CA, finished with a .281 average, 25 home runs and 104 RBI in 209 games.

The other five are looking to break into professional baseball and include Ryan Fucci (Wright State), DJ Gee (Marshall), Jimmy Kerrigan (VCU), Taylor Love (Louisiana Tech) and Matthew Haskins (Saint Josephs), who was just drafted in the fourth round on Tuesday.

Highlighting the group offensively is First Team All-Horizon League outfielder Ryan Fucci. After beginning his career at Western Kentucky and later transferring to Panama City College to pursue basketball, the right-handed slugger found a home at Wright State and smacked 15 home runs with 49 RBI his first year. In 2016, Fucci had an even better campaign and was awarded to the First Team All-Horizon League. The Wright State product hit .326 overall and led the Horizon League in home runs (11), RBI (64) and stolen bases (26). Following his senior year, he was drafted in the 25th round by the Seattle Mariners but did not appear in a game.

Besides Haskins, who was a pitcher in his collegiate days, the others were some of the fastest guys in their conference and look to make noise on the bases and cover a lot of ground in the outfield this year. Besides Fucci’s 26 stolen bases, the other three finished either first or second on their team. Also, the awards have racked up with Fucci and Gee being named First-Team All-Conference and Kerrigan gaining attention for winning the 2016 Hammer Strength All-American Award by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association.

River City opens up their quest for the second Frontier League Championship in team history in 17 days as they host the Normal CornBelters at CarShield Field. Tickets start at just $5 and to get an entire view of the schedule and to purchase tickets visit http://rivercityrascals.com/tickets/individual/.





River City Rascals