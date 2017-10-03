Referee set to retire after 50 years of making a difference

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Referees are often misunderstood and they sometimes have to get tough. They sometimes have to get mad or even eject coaches and players.

The good ones are the calm ones. The good ones are the ones who realize the game is about the athlete and not about them. Wendell Hill is one of the good ones. He's been at it for almost 50 years, but his career is coming to a close.

With the help of editor Eric Voss, Frank Cusumano has the story of a wonderful referee.

