Report: Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush combine efforts in bid to buy Miami Marlins

Derek Jeter retired from the Yankees after the 2014 season.

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush have united in their efforts to buy the Miami Marlins.

Jeter, the future Hall of Famer, and Bush, the one-time Republican presidential candidate have emerged as one of two potential bidders for the franchise, the Miami Herald reported. The other is a New York financier named Wayne Rothbaum, manager of Quogue Capital. It is unknown if other bidders have expressed interest.

Loria, who has been entertaining offers to buy the team, paid $158 million for the Marlins in 2002. The price tag for the franchise figures to exceed $1 billion.

When Jeter, who lives in Tampa, retired after the 2014 season, he expressed interest in owning a baseball franchise. Jeb, who lives in Coral Gables, is the brother of George W. Bush, who was a co-owner of the Texas Rangers from 1989-94.

Marlins president David Samson last week termed the sales process for the Marlins "in the fourth inning."

“We’ve never gotten past the second inning before," Samson said at the club's home opener. "It’s further then we’ve been, but a lot can still happen.”

