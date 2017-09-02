Ric Flair: 'I Ain't Dead Yet (bleeps)'

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 11: Former WWE champion Ric Flair before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Sam Greenwood, 2016 Getty Images)

"Nature Boy" Ric Flair has a message for all of you: He's not dead yet.

That's the censored version.

Flair posted a video on social media on Saturday telling fans he's back and thanked everyone for their support. Flair, 68, had surgery on Aug. 14 after his longtime girlfriend, Wendy Barlow, said Flair had "multiple organ problems. Multiple reports have said Flair had surgery on his bowels to remove an obstruction that had caused his kidneys to shut down.

"To all my fans out there, letting [you] know worldwide, that Nature Boy, woo, is back up and running," Flair said in the video. "I want to tell all my fans out there, thank you for all the love and support…"

I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x pic.twitter.com/AHSSyE8JT1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2017

In a Tweet with the video, he posted, "I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! http://RicFlairShop.com "

He also posted a link to his shop where fans can buy the same shirt Flair is wearing in the video that says, "I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F***ers." The shirt costs $27.99.

Flair will reportedly start physical therapy soon.

