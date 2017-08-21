River City edged by Evansville, 5-4

O'FALLON, MO. - The River City Rascals (45-40) battled back and sent the game to extra-innings but were defeated in walk-off fashion and swept for the second time this year with a 5-4 defeat Sunday night against the Evansville Otters (46-37) at Bosse Field.

Sunday night’s game marked the Rascals seventh extra-inning game of the season and the Rascals used a one-out walk from Brandon Thomas to put the potential go-ahead run on base in the top of the tenth.

Johnny Morales also drew a walk and then during Taylor Love’s at-bat, manager Steve Brook put both runners in motion and the Otters catcher, Kolten Yamaguchi, threw the ball over the third baseman’s head into left field. Thomas was able to dart home on the throwing error and the Rascals held a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the tenth.

Rascals reliever Cody Mincey was on to attempt the victory but the Otters used three consecutive hits, including a two-RBI double from Brandon Soat to win the game and put the Rascals one game back in the Frontier League wild race with eleven games remaining.

Mincey was tagged with the loss, his first of the year and Randy McCurry took the victory.

The lead in the top of the tenth inning was the only lead for the Rascals and they had to play from behind the majority of the game.

In total, the Rascals managed just one run on three hits through the first seven innings and the only run came via solo home run from 2017 Frontier League All-Star Josh Silver in the top of the second inning.

Silver also added a hit in the fifth and Jason Merjano notched a single in the seventh but neither came around to score.

The Rascals trailed 3-1 heading in the top of the eighth and the odds were stacked against them, having just won two games all season when trailing after the seventh inning.

However, the Rascals put together an offensive stanza and Braxton Martinez and Clint Freeman put together back-to-back hits to garner some momentum.

After a controversial call during Brandon Thomas’s at-bat that could have scored pinch-runner Kevin Suarez from second, the at-bat resulted in a ground out that moved both runners into scoring position.

Johnny Morales brought the Rascals within a run via a RBI ground out and then Josh Ludy tied the game with a RBI double to the left center wall.

Each team was held scoreless for the rest of regulation despite each having a runner in scoring position.

Both starters took a no-decision, including Zeb Sneed for the Rascals who notched a quality start. The third year Rascal lasted seven innings and allowed three runs, earned, on seven hits and tied his season high with seven strikeouts.

Sneed and the Rascals continue their season long nine game road trip on Wednesday night in Florence, Kentucky, with a doubleheader.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m.



