Saint Louis picked third in Atlantic 10 Baseball preseason poll

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis baseball is tied for third in the annual Atlantic 10 Conference preseason coaches’ poll. It is the fifth-consecutive season in which the Billikens have earned a top-three spot in the poll.



Defending A-10 champion Rhode Island is the preseason favorite with six first-place votes. VCU garnered five first-place votes and finished second to URI by only one vote. SLU and Saint Joseph’s were tied for third with the Hawks earning the remaining two first-place votes.



Rounding out the field is Richmond, Fordham, Davidson, George Washington, St. Bonaventure, George Mason, Massachusetts, Dayton and La Salle.



Saint Louis opens the 2017 season at the Alamo Irish Classic in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 17-19. The Billikens take on Lafayette and Incarnate Word on Friday before playing Notre Dame on Saturday. On Sunday, the top two teams and the bottom two teams in the field will play simultaneously at 11 a.m.



The Billikens also host this season’s Atlantic 10 Championship at the Billiken Sports Center May 24-27.

