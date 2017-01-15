Schaber: Winter Warmup - Day One

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny signs an autograph for a fan during Day 3 of the St. Louis Cardinals Winter-Up in St. Louis on January 19, 2015. . Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI (Photo: BILL GREENBLATT, Custom)

It's been a long weekend for Cardinals fans here at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown St. Louis. Due to the inclement weather that started Friday then into Saturday, the Cardinals and Cardinals Care decided to cancel the first day of the Warmup. Fans camped out in the lobby as they eagerly awaited for the arrival of the players. As more and more players start to show up safely into St. Louis, the more promising the Warmup looked for Sunday and Monday.

Unfortunately, due to the cancelation of the first day, media and fans were not able to see several players such as Jedd Gyroko, Trevor Rosenthal, Alex Reyes, and the newly-signed Dexter Fowler and Brett Cecil.

Now that Sunday has finally come around, the fans and players are excited to finally get the Warmup started. Today, the Cardinals have an excited autograph lineup: Kolten Wong, Randal Grichuk, Aledmys Diaz, Carlos Martinez, Stephen Piscotty, and much more.

Preview

Kolten Wong is expected to have a season of improvement. Wong was on the list of trade rumors, as he is on a $25.5 million (five year) contract. As he fights to prove himself to be the player that he is, there is much room for improvement. Whether it's base running, offense, defense, or a little bit of everything - it's going to be a busy winter/spring for the 26-year-old second baseman. It's clear that Wong didn't have the season that he wanted to have in 2016. He slashed .240/327/.355 with just a .682 OPS.

Randal Grichuk is projected to be the starting left fielder this year for the Cardinals. This year's outfield for the Cardinals is going to be strong, fierce, and dangerous. Grichuk shows that he has a lot to offer in the forthcoming season. Grichuk played 132 games in 2016. He slashed .240/.289/.480 with a .769 OPS. Grichuk - as well as the other outfielders - need to have a strong rest of the offseason and going into Spring Training.

Aledmys Diaz is a player that I'm extremely anxious to

