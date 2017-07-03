Silver, Jurgella named Frontier League All-Stars

The River City Rascals are proud to announce that third baseman Josh Silver and catcher Mike Jurgella have been named to the Frontier League All-Star Game that will take place at Joliet’s Silver Cross Field on Wednesday, July 10.



Silver has been a difficult out all season and currently leads the Rascals with a .326 (56-172) batting average and a .390 on base percentage through 45 games, all at third base. The third year Rascal also leads the team in runs (31), hits (56) and is top five on the team in home runs (5), RBI (26) and total bases (86).



“This honor shows that the hard work’s paid off through the first half of the season,” Silver said. “It’s a big honor and I am excited for it and ready to have a good time.”



Some of his most notable games include May 14th where he tallied three doubles and June 22nd where he became one of just four Rascals this year with a four-hit game.



The former minor leaguer with the Chicago Cubs also notched a career high 22 game hitting streak from May 28-June 22 hitting to a .396 mark. The streak still stands as the longest in the Frontier League this year, four ahead of the next best streak.



Mike Jurgella has also been one of the hottest hitters for the Rascals and especially as of late, batting .385 (15-39) with two home runs over his last ten games. Overall, Jurgella is hitting .290 (51-176) with eight doubles, six round trippers, 27 RBI, 23 runs scored and is a perfect 7-7 on the basepaths.



The 25-year-old leads the team in three hit games with five and like Silver, is also one of four Rascals to have a four hit game and it came back on June 11th in a series sweep over the Windy City ThunderBolts.



The St. Cloud State product has been a standout defensively and leads all Frontier League catchers with a 1.000 fielding percentage in 31 games behind the plate. He has also thrown out 10 of 38 baserunners and the backstop has helped anchor the Rascals pitching staff to a 4.39 ERA which is in the top half of the Frontier League.



“It’s an honor. There is a lot of talent in this league and to make the All-star team is something special that I’m very grateful for. I’m also thankful for my teammates for their support and help along the way,” Jurgella said.



This Frontier League honor adds to what has already been a great career for both of these Rascals. Last season, Silver finished third in the Frontier League with a .352 batting average and Jurgella was named a 2016 Postseason All-Star.



Prior to the All-Star game, the Rascals take on the Joliet Slammers for a three game series beginning tonight and finish out the first half of the season at CarShield Field July 7-9 as the Schaumburg Boomers come to town.

River City Rascals