Ambush holding open tryouts

St. Louis Ambush logo (Photo: St. Louis Ambush)

ST. LOUIS - If you have ever wanted to take a shot at professional soccer, now is your chance.

On Sept. 9 and 10, the Ambush will be hosting the tryouts at Vetta Sports, giving average Joes a chance to become pros. Saturday's tryout will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday's tryout will be from noon to 3 p.m.

Anyone interested can register online here for $55. Walk-in registration is available, but will cost $100 and is subject to availability.

For more information on the Ambush, visit their website.

