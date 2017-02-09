Frank Cusumano: Public vote will be do-or-die on April ballot

Aerial view rendering of the proposed SC STL stadium. This view to the West illustrates the front of the facility at Market and Union Station. Photo via HOK (Photo: HOK, Custom)

On Thursday, a judge put the two bills needed to fund an MLS stadium on the April ballot.

With the MLS looking to expand and St. Louis looking to fill the void of the Rams' departure for LA, this is the best chance St. Louis has to land an MLS franchise.

While some city leader have voiced concerns about spending the city's money on more important things like police or road construction, I believe the city can have it all.

I think it's now or never for the MLS in our town, but I also think it's a win-win.

