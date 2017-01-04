Gov.-elect Greitens meets with SC STL, still opposed to funding stadium

Eric Greitens got a chance to her SC STL plans on Wednesday. Rendering credit: HOK

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Governor-elect Eric Greitens met with the leadership of SC STL at Greitens' temporary office Wednesday afternoon.

Jim Kavanaugh, Dave Peacock, Paul Egerely and Bob O'Lauglin sat across the table from Greitens in Jefferson City just a few days after Greitens said he had ruled out public funding for stadiums.

The SC STL group described the meeting as very open, candid and constructive, but said the governor-elect did not back down from his stance.

The meeting gave Greitens a chance to hear the SC STL model for job creation and economic growth.

The two sides are expected to meet again at some point, and SC STL members said they believe the governor can support the project.