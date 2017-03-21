Aerial view rendering of the proposed SC STL stadium. This view to the West illustrates the front of the facility at Market and Union Station. Photo via HOK (Photo: HOK, Custom)

The ownership group trying to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis agreed to charitable community investments the city said are unprecedented.

It's called a "Community Benefit Agreement" and it's part of the deal to put public funding for a soccer stadium before voters next month.

Among several detailed commitments, the MLS group promised to invest $5 million in city youth soccer programs and committing to partnerships with job training programs for city youth and minorities.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay said the scope of the agreement is unprecedented in city development. The head of the Boys and Girls Club agreed.

"Commonly what will happen is someone will approach us one on one and say 'This is what I want to do for you.' I've never seen a group come in and say this is what I want to do for the entire St. Louis community," said Flint Fowler, of the Boys and Girls Club of greater St. Louis.

At least one alderman, Sam Moore of the city's 4th ward, tells 5 On Your Side he is skeptical of this agreement, and said it does not change his opposition to public financing of a soccer stadium.

The Mayor said this agreement could change the way future development is done in the city. Voters will decide on the stadium funding April 4.

