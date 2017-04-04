MLS stadium funding dead after Prop 1 passes, Prop 2 fails

Aerial view rendering of the proposed SC STL stadium. This view to the West illustrates the front of the facility at Market and Union Station. Photo via HOK (Photo: HOK, Custom)

Public funding for an MLS stadium in St. Louis is dead.

The funding plan needed both Proposition 1 and 2 to pass a simple majority on April 4. (While) Proposition 1 — a sales tax increase that would fund MetroLink expansion and other infrastructure updates — passed by 20 percent, Proposition 2 — an increase to the use tax paid by businesses by half a cent to go toward paying for a soccer stadium — failed, losing by about six percent (30,603 'no' votes to 27,363 'yes' votes).

MLS supporters put a lot of pressure on voters, with league commissioner Don Garber expressing support for the league in St. Louis at a pep rally at Ballpark Village last week. St. Louis University High School graduate and former MLS star Taylor Twellman also made an impassioned plea to voters, but it was not enough.

