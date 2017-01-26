NCAA: New stadium could bring soccer, FCS championships to STL

Aerial view rendering of the proposed SC STL stadium. This view to the West illustrates the front of the facility at Market and Union Station. Photo via HOK (Photo: HOK, Custom)

In a letter to the president of the St. Louis Sports Commission, the NCAA said major events could come to St. Louis if a professional soccer stadium is built.

According to the letter sent from Jeff Jarnecke — the director of Championships and alliances for the NCAA — to Frank Viverito, The NCAA would be interested to bringing a number of championship events to St. Louis if a new professional soccer stadium is constructed.

Among the championships are:

Men's and Women's Division I, II and III soccer championships.

Football Championship Series Championship game.

Division II and III football championships.

Division I Men's Lacrosse Quarterfinals.

This comes in addition to the MLS's promise to bring an all-star game to St. Louis within 5 years and work with the U.S. Soccer Federation and other national and world league organizations to place high profile international matches in St. Louis.

After the first vote failed 6-2, the St. Louis Board of Alderman’s Ways and Means Committee passed an amended measure to help fund a Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis by a vote of 5-4 Thursday.

NCAA Letter to the St. Louis Sports Commission

