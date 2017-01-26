NCAA: New stadium could bring soccer, FCS championships to STL

In a letter to the president of the St. Louis Sports Commission, the NCAA said major events could come to St. Louis if a professional soccer stadium is built.
According to the letter sent from Jeff Jarnecke — the director of Championships and alliances for the NCAA — to Frank Viverito, The NCAA would be interested to bringing a number of championship events to St. Louis if a new professional soccer stadium is constructed.
Among the championships are:
- Men's and Women's Division I, II and III soccer championships.
- Football Championship Series Championship game.
- Division II and III football championships.
- Division I Men's Lacrosse Quarterfinals.
This comes in addition to the MLS's promise to bring an all-star game to St. Louis within 5 years and work with the U.S. Soccer Federation and other national and world league organizations to place high profile international matches in St. Louis.
After the first vote failed 6-2, the St. Louis Board of Alderman’s Ways and Means Committee passed an amended measure to help fund a Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis by a vote of 5-4 Thursday.
NCAA Letter to the St. Louis Sports Commission
