Police union calls MLS stadium a 'no brainer'

Aerial view rendering of the proposed SC STL stadium. This view to the West illustrates the front of the facility at Market and Union Station. Photo via HOK (Photo: HOK, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Police Union is throwing its support behind a proposed MLS Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Tuesday, voters will decided on Prop 1 and Prop 2, to fund MetroLink expansion and partially fund the soccer stadium.

Friday, the police union called it a "no brainer," saying the revenue it generates would be a boon for the whole region.

"Once you look at the net revenue that is produced by this project through the millions of dollars in sales tax revenue it generates in excess of the city's investment, any one who cares at all about this region has to reach the same conclusion, this is a boon for the city and the entire St. Louis area," said SLPOA business manager and spokesman, Jeff Roorda.

The police union says it's asking every voter in St. Louis to vote "yes" and propositions 1 and 2.

© 2017 KSDK-TV