Revised MLS stadium plan cuts St. Louis' share by $20M

Aerial view rendering of the proposed SC STL stadium. This view to the West illustrates the front of the facility at Market and Union Station. Photo via HOK (Photo: HOK, Custom)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - There's new life for a plan to have St. Louis taxpayers help fund a new downtown soccer stadium.



Eight days after the public funding proposal was declared all but dead, Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia on Wednesday requested a hearing before the city Ways and Means Committee. The hearing is set for Thursday.



Ingrassia says a revised proposal would ask voters to approve about $60 million in new tax revenue for the $200 million project. The earlier plan sought $80 million from the city.



Investor group SC STL hopes to build a stadium near Union Station to attract a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.



SC STL spokesman Jim Woodcock says the group appreciates Ingrassia's decision to move the bill to the committee and looks forward to Thursday's meeting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.