Soccer stadium funding bill will not go to ballot

Aerial view rendering of the proposed SC STL stadium. This view to the West illustrates the front of the facility at Market and Union Station. Photo via HOK (Photo: HOK, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis residents will not be voting on a bill to use taxpayer dollars to pay for part of a new Major League Soccer stadium this spring, St. Louis Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia has confirmed.

The move comes after Governor Eric Greitens took a firm stance against using taxpayer dollars toward the stadium, calling it "welfare for millionaires."

SC STL, the group hoping to build a new stadium and bring a Major League Soccer team to St. Louis, said this to NewsChannel 5:

‘We met with Christine Ingrassia Friday for almost two hours. We followed up with multiple emails of information she requested over the weekend, and we left her phone messages yesterday and last night. She has not called or responded to us, so until we hear from her directly, it’s hard to respond to statements made in the media.’

MLS reached a verbal agreement with local investors in November to bring an expansion team to St. Louis. The cost of the MLS expansion fee, along with construction of the stadium is estimated at $200 million.

MLS expansion rules say the earliest the team could take the field would be 2020.