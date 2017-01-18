Tim Howard speaks out against Jurgen Klinsmann

Columbus, OH, USA; USA goalkeeper Tim Howard (1) calls for a sub as he can't play anymore tonight during the first half of the match against Mexico at MAPFRE Stadium. Mexico beats the USA 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, Custom)

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Things are a little different for Tim Howard these days. He is back in the United States with Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids , having spent most of his adult life playing overseas in the English Premier League. And while the desire and the athleticism remains at a world class level at 37, the muscles don’t warm up and the joints don’t relax as easily as they once did.

One thing, however, that remains unshakable, and will likely do so until the end of his career, is Howard’s refusal to accept less than maximum commitment, from both himself and his colleagues.

Which is why, in an interview on a sunny Tuesday, overlooking a picturesque golf course, Howard spoke about the recent troubles of the United States national team with as much fire and conviction as if he’d just stepped from the field.

For the veteran goalkeeper, even more troubling than a pair of November defeats to begin the final stage of World Cup qualifying, was the growing sense that under former head coach Jurgen Klinsmann a group of players had allowed their pride in representing their country to slip.

“What I think ( Bruce Arena ) will add is this ability to truly believe in the shirt and I think we lost that a little bit over the last couple of years,” Howard said, referring to Klinsmann’s replacement.

Arena, who previously led the U.S. to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup , got the nod after Klinsmann presided over a home reverse to Mexico and a 4-0 thrashing in Costa Rica .

“I think it slips away because you bring in …,” Howard began, before pausing for thought. “Jurgen Klinsmann had a project to unearth talent around the world that had American roots. But having American roots doesn’t mean you are passionate about playing for that country.”

When Klinsmann took over in 2011, his primary focus was to identify any player eligible to represent the national team. A significant influx of players born and raised in the coach’s native Germany were brought in, most qualifying to play for the U.S. as a result of their American servicemen fathers.

Players such as Jermaine Jones and Fabian Johnson have, for the most part, shown they were worthy of a place. Others did not pan out so well.

The idea was that it would give Klinsmann a stronger and deeper pool to choose from. The reality, according to Howard, was that the identity of the national team program was either lost, or at least obscured.

“I know there were players that came in that it didn’t matter as much to,” Howard said. “If you get enough of those players, one or two can get found out, but if you get enough of those players you lose sight of what you are all about. While it was a good idea in theory, it had its flaws. Bruce will 100% get that back.”

Howard never criticized Klinsmann publicly during his time in charge, but with hindsight says he feels the coach’s contract should not have been extended past 2014.

“I think so probably, yeah, for sure,” he said. “I think that internationally coaches should probably get a four-year reign. It is not club (soccer) where you get to spend $150 million on players, you essentially have the same core of players. You can trim the fat and bring some rookie in or a guy from college or someone who had a good season. But you can’t revamp it too much. What you need is fresh ideas, fresh voices.”

Howard injured his right adductor muscle against Mexico and was deeply disappointed to miss the end of the MLS playoffs . He was coming off nearly 18 months of solid action, having left EPL side Everton after 14 seasons in England. It was not through necessity, he believes he would still be starting for Everton now if he had remained, but coming home to a league stronger than the one he left in 2003 held great appeal.

The timing is good. Under Arena, there is no question MLS players will get more opportunities. Fewer of the program’s top stars are abroad now, a combination of the league’s growing strength and the amount of money MLS teams are capable of offering. Klinsmann was often critical of the league, most notably voicing his disappointment when captain Michael Bradley returned to play for Toronto FC .

“I think there has been this rhetoric that has been spewed out over the last couple of years – players have to go to Europe,” Howard added. “If you want to go to Europe that’s fine, but I would guess that come 2018, 80% of our roster will be made up of MLS players. It is not about where you play, it is about what you bring to the team and how much you care.”

USA Today