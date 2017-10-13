Bruce Arena resigns as USMNT head coach

Sep 1, 2017; Harrison, NJ, USA; United States head coach Bruce Arena looks on before the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Vincent Carchietta, Custom)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Bruce Arena stepped down as the coach of the U.S. men’s soccer team on Friday, days after the team’s humiliating loss to Trinidad and Tobago that thwarted a World Cup berth.

“When I took the job last November, I knew there was a great challenge ahead, probably more than most people could appreciate,” Arena said in a statement released by the U.S. Soccer Federation. “Everyone involved in the program gave everything they had for the last 11 months and, in the end, we came up short. No excuses. We didn’t get the job done, and I accept responsibility.”

Arena called Tuesday’s 2-1 loss Trinidad and Tobago “a major setback for the senior men’s national team program, and questions rightly should be asked about how we can improve.”

U.S. Soccer scheduled a news conference for Friday ahead of Arena’s announcement.

