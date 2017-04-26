Spurs superfan builds legendary man cave in St. Louis

SAN ANTONIO - What if we told you one of the biggest Spurs fans in the world isn't from San Antonio? Tyrone Henderson's man cave is like a Spurs museum. It even has a replica of the AT&T Center scoreboard.

"The way basketball is supposed to be played is the way the Spurs play it, and that's the thing that I love most about the Spurs," superfan Tyrone Henderson said.

A walk through Henderson's basement shows that every inch of space is covered with Spurs memorabilia.

"I wanted my man cave to actually look like the AT&T Center with the video boards, the retired numbers and the championship banners," Henderson noted.

He's as die-hard as Spurs fans get. The collection started in 2012.

"I started with a little poster on the wall and, as it grew, I just started buying more and more stuff," he said. "It became really addictive."

He has replica trophies, bobbleheads, jerseys, and a tabletop mirroring the AT&T Center basketball court.

"If there was something that I couldn't buy, I decided I was just going to make it myself; like the scoreboard," said Henderson of his replica of the AT&T Center jumbotron hanging from the ceiling of his basement.





He put it together using poster board, glue, tape, and digital picture frames.

"Anything I can find that's Spurs, I have to have it. At all costs. Money is not an issue when it comes to the Spurs,” he bragged.

The man cave is pretty impressive, especially since Henderson, 45, has never been to a Spurs game.

In fact, he's never even been to San Antonio.

"I actually live in St. Louis Missouri," he said over a FaceTime interview from his basement in St. Louis.

"This is a baseball town. This is all Cardinals. There aren't really any Spurs fans in St. Louis. My daughter probably is the only other Spurs fan I know of," said Henderson, who fell in love with the Spurs when they drafted David Robinson.

He’s tried planning trips to the Alamo City, but work always got in the way.

"Since I can't go to the AT&T Center, I decided I'm gonna bring it to me!"

So even though St. Louis is a bit short on Spurs swag, online shopping does the trick for a dedicated fan in love with a team nearly a thousand miles away.

"When we won in 2014, I'm pretty sure the whole neighborhood heard me because I was screaming and hollering," Henderson recalled. "I was in tears!"

Henderson says that he also tries to keep up with the AT&T Center renovations.

He's a bit behind, but he plans to redo the jumbotron to match the current model.

"Once we won the championship in '99, that was the greatest moment ever there. I've probably had one sad moment back in 2013. Game 6 against Miami,” Henderson lamented.

To take a full tour of Henderson’s man cave, he’s posted a detailed video on Facebook, which you can watch here: (For mobile users, click here.)

