St. Louis native Jayson Tatum to start in Celtics season opener

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis native is making his NBA debut Tuesday night.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens announced Tuesday morning Jayson Tatum will join Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford in the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brad Stevens confirms that he will start Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford tonight against Cleveland. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 17, 2017

The 19-year-old showed out in this year’s summer league.

Celtics reporter Marc D’Amico shared the moment Tatum walked out into the arena Tuesday morning,

Just witnessed a special moment for J. Tatum. He sat down at shoot, gazed around the arena, and smiled as if to tell himself, "I've made it" — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) October 17, 2017

Tatum attended Chaminade College Prep in Creve Coeur, he was a five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2016 class.

He spent one year at Duke University where he averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds as a freshman for the Blue Devils. After one season, Tatum announced he was entering the 2017 NBA draft. In June, he was selected with the third overall pick by the Celtics.

Celtics play the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. on TNT.

