The Gateway Arch (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Basketball action will return to St. Louis in three years!

On Tuesday, The NCAA announced the Scottrade Center will host the first and second round games in the men’s NCAA Tournament in 2020.

The Missouri Valley Conference will host the games on March 19 and 21 in 2020.

Wrestling will also return to St. Louis for the championships in 2021.

