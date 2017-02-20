Feb 2, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny (26) celebrates after scoring a goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the second period at Scottrade Center. (Photo: Billy Hurst, Custom)

HAZELWOOD, Mo. -- It was another good day for Paul Stastny on the ice Sunday, and by all counts, the Blues center is likely to return to the lineup against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Stastny, who has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury sustained Feb. 8 at Toronto, made it through Sunday's optional session with no issues but will go through the day and through Sunday night and skate Monday morning. If all goes well, there will be nothing to keep him from playing Monday's final game for the Blues (31-23-5) before the bye week.

"The last couple days I've been pushing it pretty good," Stastny said. "Every day's been better and better, no setbacks. That's the important thing. I don't want to come back until I'm 100 percent comfortable with it. We'll see how it reacts tonight, skate tomorrow morning and we'll make a decision."

Blues coach Mike Yeo was certainly encouraged.

"Another good skate for him today and provided things," Yeo said. "(If Stastny) continues to go well in the morning and after the morning skate, then I'd say there's a good chance we could see him in the lineup."

Stastny was injured on what looked like an innocent play with the Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri in the early seconds of the second period.

"Just kind of a tweak kind of thing," Stastny said. "It's something that's happened before and was bugging me and I knew something. It looked harmless because it wasn't foul play on any guy. It seems like you get hurt these days is on the most random plays. ... It feels frustrating, but it's been nice. The team's playing well since then. Kind of got lucky with the schedule where we had a couple days off and we've got the break coming up. If something was going was to happen, this was a good for it."

Look for Stastny to reclaim his spot between Alexander Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko on the top line, where they started to develop good chemistry together. Stastny was playing arguably his best hockey of the season before going down.

"That's always tough, but the positive was the boys kept winning and guys kept stepping up," Stastny said. "Right now, points are so important for us and it almost seems like, not a must-win, but every game is so important for us, especially now with 'Yeozy' behind the bench, you're trying to create something new and kind of keep building on it."

Yeo liked what the trio was bringing to the ice and offered no indication that he would separate them.

"It was going real well," Yeo said. "The first game, it took a little bit of time in Philadelphia and then the Ottawa game, it gave us a taste of what it could look like and then obviously we didn't get through the Toronto game. I have no reason to think that they can't pick right up where they left off. Three talented hockey players and three intelligent hockey players that should be able to read off each other."

With only one game until the bye week, there was some consideration shutting Stastny down through the bye week to be on the safe side, but from a player's perspective, the longer one sits out, the longer it takes to get back into a flow, so if Stastny is ready, get back in.

"I thought about it, but at the same time, if I could have played against Buffalo (Saturday) ... maybe I could have played against Buffalo, but at the same time, if I don't feel 100 percent, then I don't want to do it," Stastny said. "If I know the injury's fine and mentally I'm fine, then I'd rather play. The longer you miss, if I don't play, then I'd be gone for 2.5 weeks, three weeks. Every week you're gone, it almost takes a game to kind of catch up to the game speed or the mental side of things. Form me, it's all about getting back as soon as I can to try and help the team win."

Yeo said the Blues have played it safe in regards to Stastny and didn't risk making the injury worse.

"I think we've been sort of playing it on the safe side as it is. At any point in any game, regardless of what you're dealing with, there's always a risk, or some sort of risk. But we have reason for it to be pretty confident that it shouldn't be an issue and he feels good. He's been skating and the player's confident in it and we get word that he's in a good spot, then obviously we're glad to have him back."

