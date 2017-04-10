STL umpire, amputee looking for a comeback

ST. LOUIS - In life, you often deal with adversity. How you respond to that adversity often determines your happiness or success.

Kyle Knepper had a dream to be an umpire. It’s all he ever wanted to do and did everything possible to keep advancing the dream.

Then one day adversity struck in the form of a horrible car accident. Kyle could have given up, but he didn’t. Others noticed his courage.

Watch Frank Cusumano, with the help of photographer Tony Chambers, tell us this remarkable story in the video player above. Click / tap here if you do not see the player.

