Teen thrives with unusual swing at Jr. PGA Championship

Round one of the Jr. PGA Championship kicked off at the Country Club of St. Alban’s Monday. Amongst the 144 teens competing was Patrick Welch, last year’s runner-up, a Rhode Island native who’s been tearing through the competition with a cross-handed grip.

"People that don't even play golf say I should change it, but I'm not gonna,” said Welch laughing following his round on Monday afternoon.

The 17-year-old has a right-handed swing, but uses a left-handed grip - his left hand crossing over his right. He swings a baseball bat left handed, but he grips the golf club the same way.

"[I have my] Left hand low on the club and no interlocking or anything, just baseball grip, ten fingered and just my thumbs up on the club,” said Welch as he showed Five On Your Side Sports’ Josh Helmuth.

It's fairly common for golfers to hold a club cross handed while putting, but never while swinging

"They see me do it, they want to try, they usually don't hit the ball pretty well, or at all,” said Welch.

Many golf pros have never seen anything like it

"In thirty years of teaching golf and playing golf, I've never played with anybody who was cross handed from a full-swing standpoint,” said Morgan Gonzales, St. Albans General Manager and PGA member.

Welch said he knows of only one pro that swings cross-handed, mentioning Josh Broadway.

"We got to know each other and I told him I was cross handed and he told me not to switch,” said Welch.

It all continues to feel natural to for the junior PGA-er, who's been using the grip since he picked up the club as a toddler. And considering the Rhode Island native finished second at the Jr. PGA Championship last year and went undefeated on the Jr. Ryder Cup team, Patrick is going to stick with his unconventional DIY approach.

"Over time if you feel like it's the right move to change it then you should but just do it yourself,” he said. “I kept it this way and I'm not gonna change it.”

Welch will be a senior in high school this fall. He has committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners.

There are also five local teens competing in this week’s event: Jack Parker of Columbia, Carson Postal of St. Louis, Zack Shirley of High Ridge, Colin Stolze of Kirkwood and Benjamin Sayers of Wildwood.

