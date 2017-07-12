No. 1 seed Andy Murray falls to American Sam Querrey in quarterfinals at Wimbledon

Jul 7, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Sam Querrey (USA) reacts during his match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) on day five at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Susan Mullane, Custom)

Defending Wimbledon champion and No. 1 overall seed Andy Murray fell in the quarterfinals to American Sam Querrey on Wednesday, faltering over the final two sets to lose 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1.

Murray appeared to be bothered by a hip injury that has hampered him this season, forcing him to withdraw from two exhibition matches. The British player was seeking the third Wimbledon title of his career. It was the first five-set match he’s played at this year’s tournament.

Querrey becomes the first American male player to reach the semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2009. Querrey prevailed in his third consecutive five-set match at the All England Club.

The American will play the winner of the quarterfinal match between Gilles Muller and Marin Cilic.

