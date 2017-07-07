Venus Williams obtains emergency court order in fatal crash lawsuit

Jul 5, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Venus Williams (USA) in action during her match against Qiang Wang (CHN) on day three at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Susan Mullane, Custom)

Venus Williams has obtained an emergency court order against the family of Jerome Barson, who died after injuries he suffered in an accident that involved Williams, according to multiple reports.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Williams had requested that Barson's family stop its examination of the two cars involved in the fatal crash. Williams' lawyers argued the vehicles should not be examined for evidence and that no data should be taken from them.

The concern, according to a report in the Florida Sun-Sentinel, is that the planned download by Barson attorney Michael Steinger could fail and the data would be lost, argued attorney Kevin Yombor of Fort Lauderdale. He asked for the judge to approve a joint inspection carried out by experts for both sides.

The Sun-Sentinel said that both vehicles involved in the crash are being stored at a West Palm Beach tow yard.

"The on-board data of both vehicles will be critical evidence,” Yombor wrote. “The actions taken by Plaintiff should not occur until ... a procedure is in place to ensure that the data of each vehicle is properly collected.”

"Venus Williams negligently operated or maintained her Toyota Sequoia so that she collided with a 2016 Hyundai Accent that was being operating by Linda Barson and occupied by her husband, Jerome Barson,” Steinger wrote in the lawsuit.

Investigators say witnesses and Linda Barson, who was driving, told them Williams' 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV crossed in front of the Barsons' 2016 Hyundai Accent after the couple's light turned green. The Accent smashed into the side of the Sequoia.

Williams, who owns a home near the crash site, told investigators her light was green when she entered the six-lane intersection but she got stopped midpoint by traffic and didn't see the Barsons' car before she crossed their lane.

Jerome Barson suffered “severed main arteries, massive internal bleeding, a fractured spine and massive internal organ damage,” according to the lawsuit. He died June 22.

Linda Barson also required hospitalization after she suffered “a cracked sternum, shattered right arm, broken right wrist, hand and fingers,” the lawsuit states.

Just before leaving for Wimbledon, Williams wrote on her facebook page that she was "devatated" about the accident.

After winning her first match at Wimbledon, Williams broke down in tears when asked about the incident, saying “There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating and — yeah. I’m completely speechless. It’s just ..."

