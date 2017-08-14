The greatest sports basement ever is up for auction

Just some of the items in one of the best sports collections experts have ever seen. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Howard The Collector is a 69-year-old retired financial planner. His passion is collecting sports memorabilia.

He has basically done it for 61 years. He bought everything he could that was unique, stylish and valuable. He brought them all home to his basement, where he houses more than 10,000 pieces.

The basement could be a museum and now, you have a chance to own some of the exhibits.

Howard has decided to auction off his collection. The bidding will start on Oct. 15 at the Heritage Auctions website.

I recently brought my camera to take a sneak peek at this incredible basement.

