Three scenarios tonight to put Blues in playoffs

Mar 21, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard (31) reacts following giving up a goal to St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) (background) in the third period at the Pepsi Center. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Custom)

DENVER -- When the Blues lace up at Pepsi Center tonight for the third time this month against the Colorado Avalanche, there will be added meaning to the game.

The Blues (42-28-6) can clinch a playoff spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs by A) beating the Avalanche (20-53-3), B) get at least a point or C) the Los Angeles Kings lose at Vancouver in regulation, overtime or a shootout.

The scenarios are out there for the Blues when the puck drops at 8 p.m. (FS-MW, KMOX 1120-AM), but it's always best when your fate lies in your own hands, so if the Blues take care of business tonight, not only do they get in, but they can move three points ahead of Nashville for third place in the Central Division with a showdown with the Predators on tap Sunday afternoon at Scottrade Center.



"We've got a great opportunity here," said goalie Jake Allen, who gets the start tonight and can tie Chris Osgood for most wins by a Blues goalie in a season since 2003-04 (31). "Hopefully we take advantage of it. If we get into the playoffs, we should be pretty proud of ourselves to be honest with the way the season's gone for a lot of us and our team as a whole. Some thing that are changed, ups and downs. If we clinch (tonight), it's a big deal for us and then hopefully we can keep the train rolling and take the positive momentum to whoever we play.

"It's great to clinch, but we're still going for second, third in our division, trying to get as high up the standings as possible. You never know if it's going to pay off. You never know what's going to happen in the playoffs. We don't want to be casual going into the playoffs. We want to be playing well, we want to be playing solid."

The Blues have done well playing against teams they're supposed to beat, and tonight should be no different.

"It certainly should be," Blues coach Mike Yeo said. "It's a competitive group, it's a group that really wants to get into the playoffs. We recognize the opportunity and now we just have to make sure we're prepared the right way to make sure we get it done."

The Blues have been playing playoff hockey since the beginning of March when their playoff chances were in question, but going 11-2-1 this month has changed the dynamics drastically.

"I think it's been that way for a while," defenseman Jay Bouwmeester said. "It's always kind of nice to get it behind you, know that you're in for sure, but it doesn't really change the way we're approaching games.

"Since that big road trip to California and we had that big game against L.A., we've been able to keep our focus and know that we've had some games that you're supposed to win and we've done a good job with them. Tonight's kind of another one of those. You can't take these guys lightly. They've got a lot of skill and we've seen it. Obviously we've done a good job of that in these games leading up to now. I think we've been through this enough where you know now's the time of year you want to be playing good heading into the playoffs. If we can keep this going over the next couple weeks, then you're going in on the right foot.

"At the end of the day, you've just got to get in. Teams are so even. It's a different approach. Maybe it will work out well playing real meaningful games going into the playoffs and not kind of having to snap out of it a little bit."

