Tommy Pham's monster season for real?

Jul 15, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tommy Pham (28) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - By Neel Kale, from Cardsblog.com

If I polled every Cardinals fan in the entire world and asked who the Cardinals' best offensive player was after the all star break this season, I don't think a single person would've guessed it correct on the first try. As you may have guessed, the answer is Tommy Pham and it's not particularly close.

Pham boasts a .927 OPS which leads the team. He also leads the team in batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS+. And although you may dismiss his season so far as small sample size, keep in mind he has 254 plate appearances, 7th on the team.

Not only that, but he's arguably their best defender and certainly their best outfield defender. You could make a strong case that he's been the Cardinals MVP so far this season.

Tommy Pham's season has come completely out of nowhere. He didn't play his first big league game until May 5th (27 games into the season) and he hasn't looked back since. The question is, will this last? At first, this is a silly question because it's not like Pham improved the Cardinals win-loss record. But it is important for trade implications.

Will the Cardinals and other teams treat Pham like a great offensive player or an average offensive player who ran into a hot streak? His value is entirely dependent on how real his offensive production is. Let's look into the stats and see where Pham stands.

The Luck Factor

Right off the bat (ha!), let's check the most obvious stat that factors into luck, BABIP. Batting average on balls in play is a good indicator of someone who's getting lucky with where the ball is going after contact. It can tell you if the player is hitting lasers straight to defenders or getting lucky bloops that find the grass.

Right now, Pham's BABIP sits at a .386, whereas the league average is around .300. Though that is concerning at first glance, Pham's career BABIP is actually .358 which is really high.

Five Untouchable Cardinals Prospects at the Trade Deadline - Cardsblog While the loss of prospects is somewhat inevitable, some should remain immune, kept within the organization due to superior value and potential. At the trade deadline, contenders aim to put themselves over the top. Teams look for that missing puzzle piece, that edge.

Pham amassed that BABIP over the course of 612 PAs, so either he's one of the luckiest players in the history of baseball or he has a knack for hitting the ball in play a bit more than others. Pham has gotten lucky, but not actually that lucky.

Another stat to look at is HR/FB, which is a good indication if players are getting a lot of "right place, right time" home runs. Pham's HR/FB rate is at 34%. If you don't know how high that is, for context consider that Aaron Judge currently has a HR/FB of 37% Unless Pham starts popping off some 400 footers, I don't see this 34% being sustainable.

The Skill Factor

The two stats we've looked at are a bit damning, but there is hope for improvement. Pham's batted ball ratios have dramatically increased from last season. His line drive percentage is up 4%, and he's started to hit all over the diamond.

Last season he had a 44.1% chance of pulling the ball and a 22.2% chance of hitting oppo. This season the numbers are 37.6% and 28.7%. That's a great sign the Pham's approach has changed so he's starting to spray the ball around a bit more. It makes him a much more difficult batter to face because it's less clear how he gets a hit.

Another thing Pham has improved is his plate discipline. He's started taking more walks. This is huge for a player like Pham. It forces pitchers to give him better pitches to hit, resulting in more hits.

Is Tommy Pham For Real?

To be honest, going into this research I expected Pham to have off the charts levels of luck and planned on being the bearer of bad news. However, upon further investigation, it appears Pham will be just fine. Sure, he probably won't maintain the monster production he's had for the past couple of months. I think most fans knew that. However, don't be surprised if when he does start to cool off, it won't be as much of a regression as you think.

Paul DeJong Might be Playing his Way Into a Trade - Cardsblog The Cardinals' window to decide on what to do at the trade deadline is closing. The Brewers are 6.5 games ahead of them, with the Cubs in between. Those same Cubs just made a big deal for Jose Quintana, who looked dominant in his first start with them.

© 2017 KSDK-TV